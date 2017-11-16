Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Leads second unit in scoring Wednesday

Simmons tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 99-94 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Simmons' point total led the Magic's bench and represented the 28-year-old's sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. The forward has thrived in the expanded opportunity he's received thus far in Orlando, establishing career highs across the board and earning substantial minutes despite slotting in behind starter Terrence Ross on the depth chart. Given his high usage, Simmons serves as a viable option for fantasy owners in all formats, and as a generally cost-effective alternative in daily games.