Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Leaves game with back spasms

Simmons is dealing with back spasms and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Simmons played 15 minutes prior to leaving the game, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal. The exact severity is unclear at this point, but there's certainly a chance he misses more time depending on how the injury progresses over the next few days. Simmons will have nearly three days off for additional rest and recovery, though he can tentatively be considered questionable ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Cavaliers until more information is provided.