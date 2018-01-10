Simmons (back) remains a game-time call, but coach Frank Vogel said he expects him to play, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons was able to go through morning shootaround without any issues and is now expected to return to the lineup, though coach Frank Vogel still wants him to go through one final evaluation following pregame warmups. That said, if Simmons does play, he should jump back into the starting five, which will send Mario Hezonja back to a bench role. Look for final word just prior to tip-off.