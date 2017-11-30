Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Limited to six points Wednesday

Simmons produced six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 FT) and two assists across 33 minutes during a 121-108 win over the Thunder on Wednesday.

Simmons received another start but didn't do much at all across 33 minutes. He took a back seat to Aaron Gordon, who exploded for 40 points on 23 field goal attempts. As a starter, Simmons should be able to fairly consistently produce points, but he doesn't usually provide many supporting stats.