Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday
Simmons (wrist) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, per the team's game notes.
Simmons went through some 1-on-1 drills Monday while recovering from his bruised right wrist. But, unless he makes unexpected progress prior to Wednesday's tipoff, he'll likely be sidelined for a fourth straight contest. Look for more word on his status following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
