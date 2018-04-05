Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Listed as out Friday
Simmons (wrist) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Things continue to look bleak for Simmons, who is now on track to miss his ninth straight contest and remains without any sort of timetable for a return. With just four games remaining and there being no indication that Simmons has come anywhere close to practicing, it's likely that he is going to be inactive for the remainder of the season. However, with no official report, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
