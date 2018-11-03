Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Listed as questionable Sunday
Simmons (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons missed Friday's matchup with the Clippers due to a bruised wrist, and the Magic will wait until shootaround Sunday to issue a more definitive update on his status. The initial injury report also lists Jonathan Isaac (ankle) as questionable, so Orlando could be a bit shorthanded on the wing if both players were to sit out.
