Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Modest scoring output Wednesday
Simmons supplied nine points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Lakers.
Simmons was only modestly involved on the offensive end, with his number of shot attempts serving as the lowest of any first-unit member that played a normal allotment of minutes. The third-year wing did make up for his third single-digit point total in the last four games by turning in strong production on the boards and as a facilitator, with his assists total serving as his his highest since Dec. 13. Simmons continues to serve as an above-average defensive presence for head coach Frank Vogel, even as his contributions on the scoreboard go through their share of fluctuations. He'll look to stave off a now-healthy Jonathan Isaac for the starting small forward role during the balance of the regular season.
