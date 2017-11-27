Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Moving into starting five
Simmons will start Monday's game against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
With the Magic in the midst of an eight-game slide, coach Frank Vogel will mix things up on the wing, going with the more defensive-oriented Simmons over Terrence Ross. Simmons is coming off of back-to-back strong performances, scoring 14 points against the Celtics on Friday and 13 points in Philadelphia on Saturday. Simmons' move into the starting lineup could be met with a slight increase in minutes.
