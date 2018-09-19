Simmons (wrist) is expected to be fully cleared for the start of training camp, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist on April 24th, but has had nearly five months to go through the recovery process. He's now made a full recovery and barring any surprises, should be a full go for the start of training camp next week. Simmons put together a career year in his first season with Orlando, averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointer across 69 games (50 starts). However, with the Magic likely committing to the development of their younger players, as well as having both Evan Fournier and Jonathan Isaac at full strength to start the year, Simmons could struggle to match his numbers from last year. It wouldn't be surprising if he opened the year as Orlando's first player off the bench.