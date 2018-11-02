Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Simmons popped up on the injury report after apparently suffering from a bruised right wrist in Tuesday's game against the Kings. The good news is that it is not related to the wrist surgery Simmons underwent this offseason, but it will still cost him at least one game. Without Simmons, Terrence Ross is in line to be the first wing off the bench and see extended minutes for the Magic on Friday.