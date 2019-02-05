Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Officially ruled out
Simmons (abdomen) won't play Tuesday against the Thunder.
As anticipated, Simmons will remain out Tuesday after being downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day. He's slated to miss his third straight matchup due to an abdomen strain but will have a chance to return Thursday against Minnesota.
