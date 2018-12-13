Magic's Jonathon Simmons: On track to play Thursday
Simmons (ankle) went through shootaround and is on track to play Thursday against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons was listed as questionable as of Wednesday, but it looks as though he's trending closer to 'probable' at this point. His status could end up coming down to a game-time call.
