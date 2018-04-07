Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out again Sunday
Simmons (wrist) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons is set to miss his tenth consecutive game due to a bruised wrist. He will only have two more potential games to suit up for before the season comes to a close, so the Magic could opt to just err on the side of caution. Still, consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Bucks.
