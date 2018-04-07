Simmons (wrist) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons is set to miss his tenth consecutive game due to a bruised wrist. He will only have two more potential games to suit up for before the season comes to a close, so the Magic could opt to just err on the side of caution. Still, consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Bucks.