Simmons (wrist) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons will miss a seventh straight game with a bruised right wrist, and the Magic don't appear to be in any rush to get him back on the floor. Considering Tuesday is the first night of a back-to-back, it's quite possible Simmons could remain out Wednesday, when the Magic return home to host the Mavs.