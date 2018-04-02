Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out again Tuesday
Simmons (wrist) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons will miss a seventh straight game with a bruised right wrist, and the Magic don't appear to be in any rush to get him back on the floor. Considering Tuesday is the first night of a back-to-back, it's quite possible Simmons could remain out Wednesday, when the Magic return home to host the Mavs.
