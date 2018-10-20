Simmons will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to personal reasons, Mackenzie Thirkill of the Magic's official website reports.

Simmons provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3PT), three rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in Friday's lopsided loss to the Hornets. Unless more information is released look for him to return Monday against the Celtics. In the meantime, Terrence Ross could seen an extended role providing depth, while Jonathan Isaac could also benefit with Simmons and Mo Bamba (wrist) sidelined.