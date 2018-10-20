Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out against 76ers
Simmons will not play in Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to personal reasons, Mackenzie Thirkill of the Magic's official website reports.
Simmons provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3PT), three rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in Friday's lopsided loss to the Hornets. Unless more information is released look for him to return Monday against the Celtics. In the meantime, Terrence Ross could seen an extended role providing depth, while Jonathan Isaac could also benefit with Simmons and Mo Bamba (wrist) sidelined.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Expected to be available•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Back with team Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Wednesday for personal matter•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: To be restricted again Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will have minutes restriction Monday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: No longer limited by wrist injury•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...