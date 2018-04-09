Simmons (wrist) will be held out of Monday's game against the Bucks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Simmons will be missing an 11th straight outing and with just Wednesday's finale against the Wizards left on the schedule following Monday's contest, it appears his season is likely over. With Jonathan Isaac (ankle), Evan Fournier (knee) and Terrence Ross (rest) out as well, look for Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Jamel Artis to see big minutes on the wing.