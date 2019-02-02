Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Saturday
Simmons (abdomen) will not play in Saturday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The absence will mark the second straight for Simmons as he continues to recover from an abdomen strain. While he is sidelined, Terrence Ross and Wesley Iwundu could see some extra run providing depth on the wing. His next chance to return will be Tuesday versus the Thunder.
