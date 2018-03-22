Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons was forced to sit out Tuesday's game against the Raptors with a bruised wrist and was subsequently given a doubtful designation for Thursday, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll now have another two days off for rest ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Suns, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. Arron Afflalo picked up the start in his place Tuesday and is the leading candidate to do so again. Otherwise, Shelvin Mack should also help cover his minutes as well.