Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Thursday vs. 76ers
Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons was forced to sit out Tuesday's game against the Raptors with a bruised wrist and was subsequently given a doubtful designation for Thursday, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll now have another two days off for rest ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Suns, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for the time being. Arron Afflalo picked up the start in his place Tuesday and is the leading candidate to do so again. Otherwise, Shelvin Mack should also help cover his minutes as well.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Tuesday vs. 76ers•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Tuesday vs. Toronto•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...