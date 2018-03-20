Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Simmons attempted to test out the wrist during pregame warmups, but ultimately felt like there was too much discomfort to play through. For that reason, he'll get the night off for rest, with his next shot to play coming Thursday against the 76ers. In his place Aaron Afflalo will pick up the start at shooting guard, while guys like Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja are candidates to see added run off the bench.