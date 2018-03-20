Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Tuesday vs. 76ers
Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Simmons attempted to test out the wrist during pregame warmups, but ultimately felt like there was too much discomfort to play through. For that reason, he'll get the night off for rest, with his next shot to play coming Thursday against the 76ers. In his place Aaron Afflalo will pick up the start at shooting guard, while guys like Shelvin Mack and Mario Hezonja are candidates to see added run off the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Tuesday vs. Toronto•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Achieves new career high in scoring•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Second consecutive stellar performance•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Explodes for 25 points Friday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...