Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Out Wednesday for personal matter
Simmons will miss Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies for a personal matter, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
It was originally reported that Simmons would play limited minutes Wednesday as the Magic continued to ease him back into the action from a wrist injury. However, it appears a personal issue came up and Simmons will temporarily leave the team. The specifics behind the absence aren't clear at this point in time, so Simmons can also be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale versus the Spurs. That said, the Magic will have Jonathan Isaac back in the lineup, who should help make up for Simmons' absence.
