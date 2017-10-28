Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Plays well off bench
Simmons tallied 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 114-87 victory over San Antonio.
Simmons scored in double-figures for the fifth consecutive game to begin the season. He has looked impressive off the bench, fitting in well with his teammates. While he won't contribute much on the defensive end, he is averaging 14 points per game on 50 percent shooting. There is no reason these numbers will decline, and he is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need some cheap points and percentages.
