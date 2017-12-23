Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Posts team-high 22 points Friday

Simmons provided 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 111-97 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Simmons' 22 points marked a team high in the loss, and the eight rebounds marked a season high. He continues to roll, with 20-point efforts in five of his last seven outings. Simmons will continue to benefit greatly while Jonathan Issac (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Evan Fournier (ankle) remain sidelined.