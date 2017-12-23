Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Posts team-high 22 points Friday

Simmons provided 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 111-97 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Simmons' 22 points marked a team high in the loss, and the eight rebounds marked a season high. He continues to roll, with 20-point efforts in five of his last seven outings. Simmons will continue to benefit greatly while Jonathan Issac (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Evan Fournier (ankle) remain sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories