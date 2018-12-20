Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable for Friday
Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons left Wednesday's game against the Spurs with a sprained right ankle and did not return. This was the second time Simmons' tweaked his right ankle this week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Magic hold him out of Friday's game, but more information will likely be released following shootaround in the morning.
