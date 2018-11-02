Simmons is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers with a right wrist contusion.

It wasn't evident that Simmons was dealing with anything too bothersome in the Magic's last game Tuesday against the Kings, as the swingman saw a normal allotment of minutes (26), finishing with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds. Assuming the injury doesn't hamper him in the Magic's morning shootaround, he should gain clearance to play Friday and serve as the team's first wing off the bench behind starters Evan Fournier and Jonathan Isaac.