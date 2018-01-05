Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable for Saturday

Simmons (back) did not practice Thursday or Friday and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

While Simmons is officially questionable, his inability to practice since leaving Wednesday's game with back spasms certainly does not bode well for him heading into the weekend. The Magic will likely have another update on Simmons following shootaround Saturday morning, but in the event that he is unable to play, both Wesley Iwundu and Mario Hezonja would be in line for a boost in playing time.