Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable for Saturday
Simmons (back) did not practice Thursday or Friday and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
While Simmons is officially questionable, his inability to practice since leaving Wednesday's game with back spasms certainly does not bode well for him heading into the weekend. The Magic will likely have another update on Simmons following shootaround Saturday morning, but in the event that he is unable to play, both Wesley Iwundu and Mario Hezonja would be in line for a boost in playing time.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Leaves game with back spasms•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call with illness•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Posts team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...