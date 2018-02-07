Simmons (ankle) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons went off for a career-high 34 points in Tuesday's surprising win over the Cavaliers despite being a game-time call going into the contest, so he didn't appear to be dealing with any lingering discomfort. Still, the Magic will likely continue to be cautious with him and will once again list Simmons on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game. Look for Simmons to test out the ankle during the team's morning shootaround, but if he were to be held out, the likes of Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo would be in line for added run.