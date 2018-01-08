Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable for Tuesday

Simmons (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Simmons is dealing with some back spasms, which already forced him to sit out Saturday's tilt with the Cavaliers. That said, the fact that he hasn't been ruled out already is encouraging and another update on his availability will likely come after Tuesday's morning shootaround. If Simmons were to ultimately be held out, Mario Hezonja would likely pick up another start after posting an impressive 16-point, 10-rebound double-double across 39 minutes Saturday.