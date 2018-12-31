Simmons (ankle) is questionable for Monday's tilt against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons has been dealing with multiple ankle injuries the past month but has only missed one outing with the issues. Given he re-aggravated the injury Sunday he may be limited or held out against Charlotte. Look for Wesley Iwundu to see some extra bench minutes if Simmons is held out.