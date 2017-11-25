Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Saturday with quad bruise

Simmons is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a right quad contusion, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons presumably suffered the injury during Friday's game against Boston, though he played 24 minutes and managed to put up a solid 14 points. Regardless, he's seemingly feeling discomfort ahead of Saturday's contest and is questionable to take the floor. More word on his status should arrive as tipoff nears. If he's ultimately held out, Arron Afflalo and Terrance Ross would probably see extended run.