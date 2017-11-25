Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Saturday with quad bruise
Simmons is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a right quad contusion, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons presumably suffered the injury during Friday's game against Boston, though he played 24 minutes and managed to put up a solid 14 points. Regardless, he's seemingly feeling discomfort ahead of Saturday's contest and is questionable to take the floor. More word on his status should arrive as tipoff nears. If he's ultimately held out, Arron Afflalo and Terrance Ross would probably see extended run.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Leads second unit in scoring Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 18 points off the bench•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Headed back to bench Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Simmons stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 27 points in loss•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...