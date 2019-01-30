Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Thursday
Simmons is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to a strained abdominal.
Simmons sustained the injury Tuesday night against the Thunder, when he played 17 minutes and finished just 1-of-6 from the field. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Thursday morning.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: To start Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Hands out four assists in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will play vs. Minnesota•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Could return Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Full participant in practice•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...