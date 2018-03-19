Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable Tuesday vs. Toronto
Simmons is dealing with a right wrist contusion and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
It's unclear exactly when Simmons suffered the injury, though the fact that it's being listed as a bruise suggests it's nothing overly serious. Still, there's certainly a chance the Magic opt to hold him out Tuesday, so his status will be one to watch leading up to tip-off. If Simmons were to be held out, Shelving Mack and Mario Hezonja would likely see added minutes, especially with Evan Fournier (knee) still sitting out.
