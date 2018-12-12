Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable vs. Chicago
Simmons (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Bulls, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons sprained his right ankle at practice Wednesday, and the team will wait until shootaround Thursday to update his status. The versatile wing had 18 points in Monday's blowout loss at the hands of the Mavs.
