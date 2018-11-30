Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable with illness
Simmons could be sidelined for Friday's game against the Suns due to an illness, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons' illness kept him out of practice Thursday, and it appears to be serious enough to leave his status for Friday's contest in doubt. Expect Simmons to be a game-time decision in Phoenix, but if he is ultimately ruled out, the team will rely on both Terrence Ross and Wesley Iwundu for even more minutes off the bench.
