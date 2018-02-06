Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Questionable with sprained ankle
Simmons is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons suffered the sprained ankle during Monday night's win against the Heat, but still managed to finish the game and even made a go-ahead dunk late in the fourth quarter. Simmons will likely test out the injury during pregame warmups before a decision is made on his status, but if he is unable to play, both Wesley Iwundu and Aaron Afflalo would be in line for additional minutes on the wing, with one likely getting the start.
