Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Ready to play Thursday
Simmons (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against Chicago, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons evidently feels good enough to take the court after suffering an ankle injury at practice Wednesday. He'll be deployed off the bench with Jonathan Isaac named as the starter at small forward.
