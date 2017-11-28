Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Remaining starter "indefinitely"
Simmons, according to coach Frank Vogel, will remain a starter "indefinitely", Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Coach Vogel wants to give the new lineup a "lengthy chance to succeed or fail", according to Robbins.
With the Magic's record in freefall, coach Vogel opted to change the lineup a bit, inserting Simmons over Terrance Ross. Though the first result was a loss, Vogel apparently feels confident that it could be a long-term solution -- at least one worth exploring indefinitely. In his start Monday, Simmons posted 21 points, three rebounds and one assist. Simmons' fantasy value should certainly receive a nice boost with the new role
