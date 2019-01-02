Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Remains doubtful Wednesday
Simmons (ankle) remains doubtful to play Wednesday against Chicago, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Simmons, who missed Monday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain, didn't participate in morning shootaroud and will likely not play Wednesday, per reports. Teammates Jonathan Isaac and Terrence Ross are two candidates to help fill the minutes voided by Simmons on Wednesday.
