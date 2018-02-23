Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Returns to game Thursday
Simmons (ankle) returned to Thursday's game against the Knicks following a brief visit to the locker room, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
It doesn't appear the ankle injury he suffered in the third quarter is too serious. There's a possibility he could be limited in the team's next practice, however, but their next game isn't until Saturday.
