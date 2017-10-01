Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Returns to practice Sunday
Simmons (hip) returned to practice Sunday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Simmons missed a few practices this past week with a tight hip flexor, but it was never expected to be a serious ailment. He was back at practice Sunday and should be all systems go for Monday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies. Simmons will likely be one of the top wing reserves off the bench during the upcoming campaign.
