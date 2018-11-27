Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Returns to starting five
Simmons is starting Monday against Golden State, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons came off the bench Sunday in his return from a wrist injury, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup after dropping 18 points against San Antonio. Through 18 games this season, he's putting up 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 21.2 minutes per contest.
