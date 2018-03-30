Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Ruled out Friday
Simmons (wrist) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
No surprise here, as Simmons was listed as doubtful heading into Friday as he continues to nurse a bruised right wrist. This will mark his fifth consecutive absence, and the Magic will also be without Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier, leaving them shorthanded again on the wing.
