Simmons (wrist) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.

No surprise here, as Simmons was listed as doubtful heading into Friday as he continues to nurse a bruised right wrist. This will mark his fifth consecutive absence, and the Magic will also be without Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier, leaving them shorthanded again on the wing.

