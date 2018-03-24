Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Ruled out Saturday
Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Phoenix, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Simmons will miss a third consecutive contest with a bruised right wrist as the Magic look to snap a three-game skid. If there's a silver lining, it's that Orlando has the next three days off, so Simmons will seemingly have a good chance to get back on the floor Wednesday against Brooklyn.
