Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Phoenix, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons will miss a third consecutive contest with a bruised right wrist as the Magic look to snap a three-game skid. If there's a silver lining, it's that Orlando has the next three days off, so Simmons will seemingly have a good chance to get back on the floor Wednesday against Brooklyn.