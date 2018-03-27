Simmons (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Simmons was a limited participated in Monday's practice, but was still considered doubtful to play Tuesday, so the fact that he will be sidelined for fourth straight game doesn't come as a surprise. Simmons does, however, look to be close to a return, with his next chance to play being Friday's matchup with the Bulls.