Simmons (ankle) will not play Monday against Charlotte, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Simmons is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which he suffered Sunday against Detroit, causing him to be limited to just nine minutes of action. He'll be held out on the second night of a back-to-back, so expects some combination of Wes Iwundu, Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier to pick up a few extra minutes in his absence.