Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scoreless off bench in return
Simmons (wrist) was scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across 18 minutes in the Magic's 117-110 win over the Spurs on Sunday, but he added two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Simmons had sat out Friday's contest against the Clippers with his wrist injury, and perhaps some lingering soreness was partly responsible for the 29-year-old putting up a season-low number of shot attempts. Simmons has been serviceable thus far in a role that's affording him 23.1 minutes per contest, as he's posted three double-digit scoring efforts in seven games and is averaging a career-high 2.6 assists.
