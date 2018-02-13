Simmons scored 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Bulls.

While the 28-year-old has been a solid and surprising contributor for the Magic this season, his numbers have taken a step backwards since the calendar flipped to 2018. He's averaging 12.5 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 boards and 0.9 three-pointers in his last 18 games, and with Mario Hezonja showing signs of life lately, Simmons' role and court time could be reduced in the second half.