Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 16 in Monday's win
Simmons scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 111-109 win over the Heat.
After an inconsistent January, Simmons is starting to find his rhythm again, scoring in double digits in four straight games while averaging 15.0 points and 1.8 three-pointers. He hasn't been contributing much in other categories, however, putting a firm cap on his fantasy upside and making it unlikely he'll be able to hold onto a starting job once Terrence Ross (leg) gets healthy.
