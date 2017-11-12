Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 18 points off the bench

Simmons tallied 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Simmons continues to play well this season, scoring in double figures again on Saturday. He is making a push for sixth-man of the year, playing an important part in the Magic's surprising early season form. If he can add some more steals and three-pointers to his game, he will soon be a must-add player in all formats. Until then, he is a nice deep-league option if you are in need of points and percentages.