Simmons scored 19 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished two assists, snatched four steals, and recorded one block across 36 minutes Monday in Orlando's loss to Oklahoma City.

Simmons found his way to the charity stripe 10 times Monday against Oklahoma City, which acted as the driving force behind his strong scoring night. The Magic have a variety of young and talented players, which only presents a problem in fantasy when your guy isn't getting a steady diet of scoring opportunities. The ceiling for all of Orlando's fantasy assets is limited because of their balanced scoring attack.