Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 19 points in 36 minutes
Simmons scored 19 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished two assists, snatched four steals, and recorded one block across 36 minutes Monday in Orlando's loss to Oklahoma City.
Simmons found his way to the charity stripe 10 times Monday against Oklahoma City, which acted as the driving force behind his strong scoring night. The Magic have a variety of young and talented players, which only presents a problem in fantasy when your guy isn't getting a steady diet of scoring opportunities. The ceiling for all of Orlando's fantasy assets is limited because of their balanced scoring attack.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Will start Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Game-time call, expected to play•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Not listed on injury report for Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Returns to game Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Scores 14 in Monday's loss•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...